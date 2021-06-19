 Arkansas Razorbacks football camp host 2023 DL Kaleb James from Ft. Worth, Texas
2023 Texas DL impresses enough to earn offer after camp

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Kaleb James is a large specimen that has attracted many schools. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It would be easy to spot Kaleb James from the other side of the Walker Indoor Pavilion.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the 2023 defensive lineman is a one-man wrecking crew in the trenches and stopped by Fayetteville to attend one of Arkansas' high school camps.

The Razorbacks are hopeful that their early relationship with James could prove fruitful for both sides, as they extended an offer following a solid showing Saturday.

