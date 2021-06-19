2023 Texas DL impresses enough to earn offer after camp

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

It would be easy to spot Kaleb James from the other side of the Walker Indoor Pavilion.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, the 2023 defensive lineman is a one-man wrecking crew in the trenches and stopped by Fayetteville to attend one of Arkansas' high school camps.

The Razorbacks are hopeful that their early relationship with James could prove fruitful for both sides, as they extended an offer following a solid showing Saturday.