 Arkansas Razorbacks hopeful 2023 WR Anthony Evans eyes camp dates as a time to double up for an unofficial visit.
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 10:53:36 -0500') }} football

2023 Texas WR attending camp with unofficial visit in sights

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Staff

Anthony Evans is an athlete out of Judson High in Converse, Texas.
Arkansas is set to host Flash Gordon himself, or at least someone who can run with him. Anthony Evans is in the midst of scheduling an unofficial visit to bring his track speed to Fayetteville in the next couple of weeks.

The Class of 2023 wide receiver isn't rated by Rivals yet, but he has already produced enough at Judson High in Converse, Texas, to garner multiple FBS offers.

Houston was the first school to pull the trigger with an offer, doing so back in February, and Evans has since picked up offers from UTSA, Liberty, Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Arkansas State and Iowa State.

The Razorbacks were his first Power Five offer, joining the mix in mid-May - nearly a month before Iowa State became his second.

