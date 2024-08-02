Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari has seemingly put the final touch on his roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, as 2024 three-star guard Casmir Chavis officially signed with the Razorbacks, the team announced Friday.

Chavis, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, committed to the Razorbacks on July 10. He had previously signed with Washington but was released from his letter of intent and de-committed in early April after Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins was fired.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard helped Park Center High School win a state championship as a sophomore and is a three-time conference champion, as well as a First-Team All-State selection.