2024 guard Casmir Chavis signs with Arkansas
Arkansas basketball head coach John Calipari has seemingly put the final touch on his roster ahead of the 2024-25 season, as 2024 three-star guard Casmir Chavis officially signed with the Razorbacks, the team announced Friday.
Chavis, a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, committed to the Razorbacks on July 10. He had previously signed with Washington but was released from his letter of intent and de-committed in early April after Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins was fired.
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard helped Park Center High School win a state championship as a sophomore and is a three-time conference champion, as well as a First-Team All-State selection.
Chavis was a team captain for his high school basketball team and also played wide receiver on the football field. He averaged 23.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game during his senior season on the court.
Initially, Chavis committed to Washington over offers from Arizona State, Georgia and West Virginia. After reopening his recruitment, the combo guard heard from Oregon State, Mississippi State, Memphis, Clemson and others.
