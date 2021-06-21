 Arkansas Razorbacks offer 2024 running back Braylen Russell after an outstanding camp performance
2024 in-state RB earns offer at prospect camp

Justin Lewis • HawgBeat
Braylen Russell earned an offer after an outstanding camp performance in front of staff.
Arkansas dished out another offer to an in-state prospect Sunday, extending one to Braylen Russell out of Hot Springs Lakeside.

Just a rising sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back already looks the part of an SEC football player and quickly caught the attention of the coaches at Arkansas' prospect camp when he clocked in at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

