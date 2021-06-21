2024 in-state RB earns offer at prospect camp

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

Arkansas dished out another offer to an in-state prospect Sunday, extending one to Braylen Russell out of Hot Springs Lakeside.

Just a rising sophomore, the 6-foot-1, 225-pound running back already looks the part of an SEC football player and quickly caught the attention of the coaches at Arkansas' prospect camp when he clocked in at 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash.