2025 in-state prospects, Arkansas targets see shakeup in latest Rivals250
Rivals has released its latest update for the class of 2025 Rivals250 rankings, and several prospects found themselves on the list.
Arkansas does not have any commitments from players in the class of 2025, which is to be expected, as the staff is focused on the class of 2024 as well as the transfer portal to shore up the team ahead of the coming season.
In total, three in-state prospects and three out-of-state prospects with offers landed on the list. Here are where they are ranked.
Jarcoby Hopson - S - Lake Cormorant, Mississippi
Old ranking: 65
New Ranking: 46
Notable offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami
Omarion Robinson - S - Little Rock Parkview
Old ranking: 74
New Ranking: 77
Notable offers: Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas, USC, Utah
Lance Jackson - ATH - Texarkana Prairie Grove
Old ranking: Newly added
New Ranking: 94
Notable offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
Darnell Williams - RB - Ashdown
Old ranking: Newly added
New Ranking: 128
Notable offers: Ole Miss, UNLV, not yet offered by Arkansas
Jaden Perez - WR - San Antonio, Texas
Old ranking: 59
New Ranking: 137
Notable offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Miami, TCU, Texas Tech
Quentin Murphy - QB - Little Rock Robinson
Old ranking: Newly added
New Ranking: 249
Notable offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Utah,