{{ timeAgo('2023-03-14 15:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2025 in-state prospects, Arkansas targets see shakeup in latest Rivals250

Jarcoby Hopson, a safety from Mississippi in the class of 2025, was ranked No. 46 in the latest Rivals250 update.
Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88

Rivals has released its latest update for the class of 2025 Rivals250 rankings, and several prospects found themselves on the list.

Arkansas does not have any commitments from players in the class of 2025, which is to be expected, as the staff is focused on the class of 2024 as well as the transfer portal to shore up the team ahead of the coming season.

In total, three in-state prospects and three out-of-state prospects with offers landed on the list. Here are where they are ranked.

Jarcoby Hopson - S - Lake Cormorant, Mississippi

Old ranking: 65

New Ranking: 46

Notable offers: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami

Omarion Robinson - S - Little Rock Parkview

Old ranking: 74

New Ranking: 77

Notable offers: Arkansas, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas, USC, Utah

Lance Jackson - ATH - Texarkana Prairie Grove

Old ranking: Newly added

New Ranking: 94

Notable offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Darnell Williams - RB - Ashdown

Old ranking: Newly added

New Ranking: 128

Notable offers: Ole Miss, UNLV, not yet offered by Arkansas

Jaden Perez - WR - San Antonio, Texas

Old ranking: 59

New Ranking: 137

Notable offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Miami, TCU, Texas Tech

Quentin Murphy - QB - Little Rock Robinson

Old ranking: Newly added

New Ranking: 249

Notable offers: Arkansas, Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Utah,

{{ article.author_name }}