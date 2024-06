The Arkansas football team has received good news for the second time today, as 2025 three-star offensive lineman Blake Cherry announced his commitment to the Razorbacks on X (formerly Twitter).

A 6-foot-6, 305-pound tackle from Owasso, Oklahoma, Cherry chose the Hogs over offers from programs like Arizona State, Baylor, Colorado State, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and others.

The second commitment for the class of 2025 on Saturday, Cherry joins three-star in-state Parkview athlete Quentin Murphy as pledges to join Arkansas' ranks.