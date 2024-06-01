Three-star Parkview ATH Quentin Murphy commits to Arkansas
Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have added another piece to their 2025 high school recruiting class, as three-star Parkview athlete Quentin Murphy announced his commitment to the Hogs on Saturday.
A 6-foot, 200-pound senior out of Little Rock, Murphy chose Arkansas over programs like Syracuse, Oregon, Colorado, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama and others.
Murphy was previously committed to Ole Miss and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin back in June last year, but he rescinded his pledge shortly after.
The 5.6 Rivals three-star prospect will likely play the quarterback position for the Patriots after transferring in from Joe T. Robinson, but a position change in college is probable as Arkansas already has an in-state signal caller commitment for the class of 2025 in four-star Grayson Wilson.
As a junior for the Senators, Murphy racked up 892 passing yards and 697 yards on the ground despite dealing with injuries. He passed for 1,388 yards and ran for 569 yards during his sophomore campaign.
Murphy is the first of four Parkview athletes in the class of 2025 that Arkansas is recruiting alongside running back Cameron Settles, four-star safety Omarion Robinson and athlete Monterrio Elston all reporting offers from the Hogs. Both Murphy and Robinson are expected to visit Fayetteville on June 7, while Elston will make the trip up a week later on June 14.
Following Murphy's commitment, the Razorbacks are now at seven total pledges in the class of 2025. Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all of Arkansas' high school recruiting action.