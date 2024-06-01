Head coach Sam Pittman and the Arkansas Razorbacks have added another piece to their 2025 high school recruiting class, as three-star Parkview athlete Quentin Murphy announced his commitment to the Hogs on Saturday.

A 6-foot, 200-pound senior out of Little Rock, Murphy chose Arkansas over programs like Syracuse, Oregon, Colorado, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Alabama and others.

Murphy was previously committed to Ole Miss and Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin back in June last year, but he rescinded his pledge shortly after.

The 5.6 Rivals three-star prospect will likely play the quarterback position for the Patriots after transferring in from Joe T. Robinson, but a position change in college is probable as Arkansas already has an in-state signal caller commitment for the class of 2025 in four-star Grayson Wilson.