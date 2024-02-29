Arkansas QB commit Grayson Wilson earns four-star rating
After a strong showing as a junior for Central Arkansas Christian and at the All-American Combine in January, Arkansas quarterback commit Grayson Wilson saw his Rivals rating bump from a 5.6 three-star to a 5.8 four-star.
Wilson told HawgBeat he’s honored about the ratings bump and Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino called him as well.
“It is an honor and I am very thankful for the rating,” Wilson said in a text message to HawgBeat. “I have worked very hard and I am not done yet. Coach Petrino has already called and congratulated me on the rating and I believe my senior season is going to be very exciting.”
Wilson has been an Arkansas commit since April 15, 2023, when he called the Hogs shortly after the Razorbacks’ Red-White scrimmage.
At the time, Wilson was unranked, and held offers from UCA, Pittsburgh and Illinois in addition to Arkansas.
As a sophomore, Wilson threw for 1,778 yards and 19 touchdowns, while he added 530 yards and seven scores on the ground.
What’s most notable is the jump he made from his sophomore to junior season. After finishing just 2-8 in 2022, Wilson led CAC to a 10-3 season that ended in the Arkansas 4A quarterfinal round with a loss to Elkins.
As a junior, he threw for 3,413 yards and 41 touchdowns to just two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 837 yards and 15 touchdowns.
One big improvement that’s seen from Wilson is his accuracy. Perhaps it was the result of the scheme that then-CAC head coach Ryan Howard ran, but Wilson’s completion percentage jumped from 58% as a sophomore to 68% as a junior.
Looking through Wilson’s highlight tape shows a lot of deep throws. His arm strength is a positive takeaway, but in addition to that, his ability to hit wide receivers in stride allowed a lot of plays that would have been simply long completions to turn into touchdowns.
On the ground, Wilson is more shifty than he looks. He’s not always the fastest athlete on the field, but he’s able to slip away from tacklers and extend plays with his legs.
With the ratings bump, Wilson becomes the third four-star in Arkansas’ 2025 class, joining lineman Carius Curne of Marion and running back Jamarion Parker of St. Louis, Missouri.
Assuming Wilson's rating doesn't drop between now and December, the 2025 class will mark the third straight the Hogs have signed a four-star quarterback in the class.
You can check out Wilson’s highlight reel below.