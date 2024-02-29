After a strong showing as a junior for Central Arkansas Christian and at the All-American Combine in January, Arkansas quarterback commit Grayson Wilson saw his Rivals rating bump from a 5.6 three-star to a 5.8 four-star.

Wilson told HawgBeat he’s honored about the ratings bump and Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino called him as well.

“It is an honor and I am very thankful for the rating,” Wilson said in a text message to HawgBeat. “I have worked very hard and I am not done yet. Coach Petrino has already called and congratulated me on the rating and I believe my senior season is going to be very exciting.”

Wilson has been an Arkansas commit since April 15, 2023, when he called the Hogs shortly after the Razorbacks’ Red-White scrimmage.

At the time, Wilson was unranked, and held offers from UCA, Pittsburgh and Illinois in addition to Arkansas.