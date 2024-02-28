Rivals released the latest update to the Rivals250 on Tuesday, and several Arkansas targets and one commit found themselves on the list.

Right now, Arkansas holds the No. 24 class in the country according to Rivals, behind UCF and just ahead of Purdue.

There are five total commitments in the class; three four-stars in running back Jamarion Parker, quarterback Grayson Wilson and lineman Carius Curne, one three-star in athlete Markeylin Batton and one two-star in kicker Evan Noel.

Curne is the latest recruit to jump on board, as he committed on Feb. 7 over offers from Ole Miss, Georgia, Mississippi State and others.

A Marion native, Curne is also the only commit listed on the latest Rivals250. He was previously ranked No. 177, but dropped to No. 206 in the latest update.

Here’s a closer look at the other Arkansas targets who are in the Rivals250 for the 2025 class.