Arkansas running backs coach Kolby Smith has identified future playmakers for his backfield, as two 2025 in-state ballcarriers reported offers from the Razorbacks on Tuesday.

Both of the running back offers come from the central part of Arkansas, as Razorback coaches stopped by in person at Little Rock Parkview and Beebe earlier this week.

Cameron Settles (Parkview) is one of five athletes at the school to receive an Arkansas offer, while Beebe product three-star Kiandrea Barker comes from a school that hasn't produced an Arkansas signee since at least 2002 — as far back as Rivals' recruiting rankings go.

Right now, the Razorbacks do not have a running back committed in the class of 2025 after four-star Jamarion Parker from St. Louis reopened his recruitment on March 25.

Smith has only been on Arkansas' staff since March 12, as he replaced former running backs coach Jimmy Smith who left to take the same position at TCU in the middle of spring practice.

Arkansas has extended 10 offers to in-state athletes in the class of 2025 and holds one commitment in four-star quarterback Grayson Wilson out of Central Arkansas Christian. As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have the No. 49 class in the nation with five total commitments.

HawgBeat has more on the two athletes who reported offers from the Razorbacks: