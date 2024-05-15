Arkansas extends two 2025 in-state running back offers
Arkansas running backs coach Kolby Smith has identified future playmakers for his backfield, as two 2025 in-state ballcarriers reported offers from the Razorbacks on Tuesday.
Both of the running back offers come from the central part of Arkansas, as Razorback coaches stopped by in person at Little Rock Parkview and Beebe earlier this week.
Cameron Settles (Parkview) is one of five athletes at the school to receive an Arkansas offer, while Beebe product three-star Kiandrea Barker comes from a school that hasn't produced an Arkansas signee since at least 2002 — as far back as Rivals' recruiting rankings go.
Right now, the Razorbacks do not have a running back committed in the class of 2025 after four-star Jamarion Parker from St. Louis reopened his recruitment on March 25.
Smith has only been on Arkansas' staff since March 12, as he replaced former running backs coach Jimmy Smith who left to take the same position at TCU in the middle of spring practice.
Arkansas has extended 10 offers to in-state athletes in the class of 2025 and holds one commitment in four-star quarterback Grayson Wilson out of Central Arkansas Christian. As things currently stand, the Razorbacks have the No. 49 class in the nation with five total commitments.
HawgBeat has more on the two athletes who reported offers from the Razorbacks:
Cameron Settles - Little Rock Parkview
As mentioned above, Settles joins 2025 athletes Omarion Robinson, Quentin Murphy and Monterrio Elston as prospects to receive an offer from the Hogs at Parkview. 2026 linebacker Jakore Smith also holds an offer from the Razorbacks.
Settles has an offer list that features programs like Oregon State, SMU, Lousiana Tech and Arkansas State. He’s also taken visits to USC, Oregon, Cal, Kansas State, Tennessee and Kansas.
The 6-foot, 195-pound athlete plays on both sides of the ball for Parkview but told HawgBeat that Arkansas is recruiting him to play running back. Last season, he rushed for 979 yards and 20 touchdowns on 96 carries, an average of 10.2 yards per carry.
On the defensive side of the ball, Settles played in the secondary. He made 33 tackles, deflected 10 passes and caught three interceptions last season.
Kiandrea Barker — Beebe
Kiandrea Barker has been well-traveled during his high school career. Originally from the Los Angeles area, Barker moved to Beebe, where he played his freshman and sophomore seasons.
He then moved to The Woodlands, Texas, in the Houston area, where he spent his junior season. Barker transferred again to Miami Central in Florida for a few weeks before ending back up at Beebe for his senior campaign.
Barker has been committed to Penn State since April 16, 2023, and also holds offers from USC, Florida State, Miami and a plethora of others in addition to the Razorbacks.
A source told HawgBeat that Arkansas is one of three programs — alongside Duke and USC — that are pushing hard for the three-star to flip.
Last season, Barker only carried the ball six times for 26 yards, but appeared in just a handful of games because he didn't receive a waiver to play by the University Interscholastic League in Texas.