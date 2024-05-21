The Arkansas Razorbacks only have five football commitments in the class of 2025, but that number should grow in the coming week with official visits starting on May 31.

Three of those official visits are coming out of Parkview High School in Little Rock, a program coming off a perfect 14-0 season capped by a 5A State Championship.

2025 athletes four-star safety Omarion Robinson, three-star quarterback Quentin Murphy and athlete Monterrio Elston posted on X saying that they had locked in their official visit dates.

Robinson is the most highly-regarded athlete coming out of the school, as he is ranked the No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas and the No. 117 player in the nation for 2025, according to Rivals.

There is another prospect out of Parkview that is working out an official visit, as running back Cameron Settles told HawgBeat that he's talking with his family about a date next month.

Parkview has brought a few prospects to Fayetteville in recent years, with three joining the Hogs since 2021 — Landon Rogers, James Jointer and Erin Outley. None are still on the team, however.

HawgBeat has more on each of the prospects coming on official visits: