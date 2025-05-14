2026 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Recruit Visit Dates

Multiple 2026 football prospects have confirmed their official visits to Arkansas for May and June.
The visit list includes the likes of current Razorback offensive line commits Hugh Smith and Tucker Young, plus defensive lineman Colton Yarbrough and defensive back Tay Lockett.
The 2026 class took a hit late Tuesday night when wide receiver Jack Duckworth announced he was reopening his recruitment, but is currently ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the SEC.
All prospects below have confirmed their visit with HawgBeat, unless listed otherwise.
DL - Dereon Albert - Jackson (Miss.) Academy
Visit date: June 6
ATH - Jordan Avinger - Orangeburg (S.C.) Wilkinson
Visit date: May 30
OL - Edward Baker - St. Frances (Md.)
Visit date: May 30 (Confirmed on his X page)
DL - Danny Beale - Cross County
Visit date: May 30
OL - Bryce Gilmore - Prosper (Texas)
Visit date: May 30
OL - Dominic Harris - Clark (Nev.)
Visit date: June 20 (Confirmed on his X page)
DL - Anthony Kennedy Jr. - Little Rock Central
Visit date: June 13
LB - Braxton Lindsey - Rogers
Visit date: June 13
DB - Tay Lockett - University City (Calif.)
Visit date: June 20 (Confirmed on his X page)
WR - Xavier Okwufulueze - Rejoice (Okla.) Christian
Visit date: June 13
OL - Hugh Smith - Ridge Point (Texas)
Visit date: June 6 (Confirmed on his head coach, Rick LaFavers)
LB - Jakore Smith - Bryant
Visit date: June 20
DL - Colton Yarbrough - Durant (Okla.)
Visit date: June 20
OL - Tucker Young - Hot Springs Lakeside
Visit date: May 30 (Confirmed on his X page)