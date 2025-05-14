2026 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Recruit Visit Dates

Multiple 2026 football prospects have confirmed their official visits to Arkansas for May and June.

The visit list includes the likes of current Razorback offensive line commits Hugh Smith and Tucker Young, plus defensive lineman Colton Yarbrough and defensive back Tay Lockett.

The 2026 class took a hit late Tuesday night when wide receiver Jack Duckworth announced he was reopening his recruitment, but is currently ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the SEC.



All prospects below have confirmed their visit with HawgBeat, unless listed otherwise.

