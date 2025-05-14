Advertisement
Published May 14, 2025
2026 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Recruit Visit Dates
Kyle Sutherland  •  HawgBeat
Multiple 2026 football prospects have confirmed their official visits to Arkansas for May and June.

The visit list includes the likes of current Razorback offensive line commits Hugh Smith and Tucker Young, plus defensive lineman Colton Yarbrough and defensive back Tay Lockett.

The 2026 class took a hit late Tuesday night when wide receiver Jack Duckworth announced he was reopening his recruitment, but is currently ranked No. 18 nationally and fourth in the SEC.

All prospects below have confirmed their visit with HawgBeat, unless listed otherwise.

Click here to see the current 2026 commitments.

DL - Dereon Albert - Jackson (Miss.) Academy 

Visit date: June 6

ATH - Jordan Avinger - Orangeburg (S.C.) Wilkinson 

Visit date: May 30

OL - Edward Baker - St. Frances (Md.)

Visit date: May 30 (Confirmed on his X page)

DL - Danny Beale - Cross County 

Visit date: May 30

OL - Bryce Gilmore - Prosper (Texas)

Visit date: May 30

OL - Dominic Harris - Clark (Nev.) 

Visit date: June 20 (Confirmed on his X page)

DL - Anthony Kennedy Jr. - Little Rock Central 

Visit date: June 13

LB - Braxton Lindsey - Rogers 

Visit date: June 13

DB - Tay Lockett - University City (Calif.)

Visit date: June 20 (Confirmed on his X page)

WR - Xavier Okwufulueze - Rejoice (Okla.) Christian 

Visit date: June 13

OL - Hugh Smith - Ridge Point (Texas)

Visit date: June 6 (Confirmed on his head coach, Rick LaFavers)

LB - Jakore Smith - Bryant 

Visit date: June 20

DL - Colton Yarbrough - Durant (Okla.)

Visit date: June 20

OL - Tucker Young - Hot Springs Lakeside 

Visit date: May 30 (Confirmed on his X page)

