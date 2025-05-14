2026 WR decommits from Arkansas

2026 Rockwall (Texas) three-star wide receiver Jack Duckworth announced late Tuesday night on X that he has reopened his recruitment. The 6-foot-1, 165-pound pass catcher committed to Arkansas in November over offers including Memphis, Pittsburgh, Stanford, TCU and Wisconsin.

Duckworth's decommitment brings the Hogs' 2026 class to 14 commitments and is ranked 18th overall in the country, fourth in the SEC. HawgBeat reported when Duckworth initially committed that all signs pointed to previous secondary coach Deron Wilson and current co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson being his recruiters, so it is likely Arkansas wanted him on defense.

As a junior, Duckworth compiled 718 all-purpose yards that included 34 catches for 472 yards and six touchdowns while also nabbing an interception on defense.

