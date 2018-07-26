The Razorbacks have been crushing defensive line recruiting and just secured the commitment of another big-time target, 4-star defensive end Collin Clay. The Oklahoma native cut his list to just five programs, Arkansas, TCU, Oklahoma State, Oregon and Georgia, on June 3 and announced he'd commit on September 21st, so his early commitment surprised the staff, media and fans. "I saw all these guys committing earlier than expected so I knew in my mind it was time to secure my bag," Clay said. "They've had me feeling great about them for a long time, I just wanted to make sure that's for sure where I want to be. But at the end of the day, they make me feel special." The Razorbacks received two defensive line commitments earlier this month from defensive end Zach Williams and defensive tackle Carl Williams, and also secured a flip from 4-star defensive end Eric Gregory earlier this week. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound edge rusher is the Razorbacks' fourth 4-star commit, joining Georgia 4-star defensive end Mataio Soli, IMG Academy 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash and Gregory.

Clay said he felt he had the most opportunity to play early at either Arkansas or Oklahoma State, which was a big factor in his decision. Clay's main recruiter is Arkansas tight end's coach Barry Lunney but he's communicated with all of the coaches and took his official visit at the first opportunity this past spring. The no. 3-ranked player in the state of Oklahoma holds 21 offers from programs around the nation and will be one of the most ready-to-play commits in the 2019 class. At the Rivals 5-Star Challenge in Atlanta last month, Clay mentioned he was receiving major interest from Oregon but after committing to Arkansas said, "This will be it." "I already know that this is a great staff and I know what Coach Morris is capable of," Clay said. "With the commits he's getting and the players already there, I know that we will turn this program around." With his commitment behind him, Clay can focus on the major goals he's set for himself at Putnam City High School. "My goal for my senior year is to break the sack record for a single game which is three, and I tied that my sophomore year," Clay said. "And want to break the tackle record." Chad Morris's staff has now locked in 11 commits for the 2019 class. On the offense, 3-star QB KJ Jefferson, 3-star WR T.Q. Jackson, 4-star WR Shamar Nash and 3-star offensive linemen Joseph Stone and Beaux Limmer. On the defense, 3-star DB Malik Chavis, 3-star DE Zach Williams, 3-star DT Carl Williams and 4-star defensive ends Mataio Soli, Collin Clay and Eric Gregory. Read Collin Clay's film session to hear all about his strengths and areas for growth.