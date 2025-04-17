How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (32-5, 12-3 SEC) are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium for the series opener in Fayetteville.

Arkansas picked up a 13-3 win over in-state foe UAPB on Tuesday night to rebound from losing two of three games at Georgia over the weekend. Texas A&M has won seven straight, including two of three games at Tennessee (April 4-5) and a series sweep of South Carolina last weekend.

The Razorbacks lead the SEC with a team batting average of .327, while the Aggies' batting average of .275 is third-worst in the league. The teams have more similar earned run averages, as the Hogs are fourth in the conference with a 3.66 team ERA and the Aggies are seventh with a 4.24 ERA.

Junior left-hander Zach Root will make his sixth SEC start and 10th overall start of the season Thursday. The East Carolina transfer gave up three earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across 5.2 innings pitched in the series opening win at Georgia last Friday.

Arkansas owns a 51-49 overall record against Texas A&M, including a 24-21 mark in games played in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 23-17 overall and 13-5 in Fayetteville against the Aggies.

