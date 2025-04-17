How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (32-5, 12-3 SEC) are set to host the Texas A&M Aggies on Thursday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium for the series opener in Fayetteville.
Arkansas picked up a 13-3 win over in-state foe UAPB on Tuesday night to rebound from losing two of three games at Georgia over the weekend. Texas A&M has won seven straight, including two of three games at Tennessee (April 4-5) and a series sweep of South Carolina last weekend.
The Razorbacks lead the SEC with a team batting average of .327, while the Aggies' batting average of .275 is third-worst in the league. The teams have more similar earned run averages, as the Hogs are fourth in the conference with a 3.66 team ERA and the Aggies are seventh with a 4.24 ERA.
RELATED: Arkansas and Texas A&M to play doubleheader Friday
Junior left-hander Zach Root will make his sixth SEC start and 10th overall start of the season Thursday. The East Carolina transfer gave up three earned runs on five hits with seven strikeouts and three walks across 5.2 innings pitched in the series opening win at Georgia last Friday.
Arkansas owns a 51-49 overall record against Texas A&M, including a 24-21 mark in games played in Fayetteville. Under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Hogs are 23-17 overall and 13-5 in Fayetteville against the Aggies.
Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...
--------------
How to Watch/Listen
Who: No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 12-3 SEC) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (21-15, 6-9 SEC)
When: Thursday, April 17 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Baum-Walker Stadium — Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/Stream: SEC Network / Watch ESPN (Lowell Galindo and Gregg Olson)
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter)
--------------
Starting Pitchers
Texas A&M – LHP Ryan Prager (2-2, 3.93 ERA)
Arkansas – LHP Zach Root (5-1, 3.62 ERA)
--------------
BetSaracen Odds
Below are details on the betting odds for the game and Double R Prop bets. To get in on the action, visit BetSaracen.com and click on the Arkansas Specials tab.
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
*All odds accurate as of the publishing of this story. They are subject to change.*
Moneyline/Spread
- Arkansas: -240
- Texas A&M: +180
Run Line
- Arkansas: -1.5 (-130)
- Texas A&M: +1.5 (-110)
Over/Under
- Over 10.5 runs (-115)
- Under 10.5 runs (-115)
Double R Props (More available in the BetSaracen app)
- Arkansas to win and Charles Davalan, Cam Kozeal and Wehiwa Aloy all over 0.5 hits each (+125)
- Arkansas to win and Zach Root over 6.5 strikeouts (+175)
- Cam Kozeal over 1.5 hits and over 0.5 RBIs (+150)
- Justin Thomas Jr. over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 strikeouts (+155)
- Logan Maxwell over 0.5 hits and over 0.5 RBIs (+115)
-Brent Iredale and Kuhio Aloy to combine for over 1.5 RBIs and over 1.5 extra base hits (+250)
- Arkansas to win and Wehiwa Aloy over 0.5 home runs (+325)
--------------
Catch Up On HawgBeat's Arkansas Baseball Coverage
- Gage Wood returns to Arkansas starting rotation
- WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 13, UAPB 3
- Diamond Hogs take care of business against UAPB, 13-3
- Arkansas moves down to No. 2 in D1Baseball Top 25