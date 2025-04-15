in other news

Transfer Profile: What Malique Ewin brings to Arkansas

Transfer Profile: What Malique Ewin brings to Arkansas

HawgBeat looks at what Malique Ewin will bring to Arkansas next season.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas baseball's matchup vs. Texas A&M on Thursday in Fayetteville.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas to host productive Sun Belt transfer pass rusher

Arkansas to host productive Sun Belt transfer pass rusher

Arkansas will host a productive Sun Belt pass rusher this week.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Gage Wood returns to Arkansas starting rotation

Gage Wood returns to Arkansas starting rotation

Arkansas junior right-handed pitcher Gage Wood will return from a shoulder injury this weekend.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas freshman Quentin Murphy to transfer

Arkansas freshman Quentin Murphy to transfer

Arkansas football freshman Quentin Murphy will enter the transfer portal.

 • Riley McFerran

in other news

Transfer Profile: What Malique Ewin brings to Arkansas

Transfer Profile: What Malique Ewin brings to Arkansas

HawgBeat looks at what Malique Ewin will bring to Arkansas next season.

Premium content
 • Daniel Fair
How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas baseball's matchup vs. Texas A&M on Thursday in Fayetteville.

 • Mason Choate
Arkansas to host productive Sun Belt transfer pass rusher

Arkansas to host productive Sun Belt transfer pass rusher

Arkansas will host a productive Sun Belt pass rusher this week.

Premium content
 • Riley McFerran
Advertisement
Published Apr 15, 2025
WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 13, UAPB 3
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 13-3 eight-inning win over UAPB on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Also included is the press conference with first baseman Reese Robinett and second baseman Cam Kozeal.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**