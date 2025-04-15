WATCH: Van Horn, players postgame - Arkansas 13, UAPB 3

in other news
Transfer Profile: What Malique Ewin brings to Arkansas
HawgBeat looks at what Malique Ewin will bring to Arkansas next season.
How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
How to watch/stream/listen Arkansas baseball's matchup vs. Texas A&M on Thursday in Fayetteville.
Arkansas to host productive Sun Belt transfer pass rusher
Arkansas will host a productive Sun Belt pass rusher this week.
Gage Wood returns to Arkansas starting rotation
Arkansas junior right-handed pitcher Gage Wood will return from a shoulder injury this weekend.
Arkansas freshman Quentin Murphy to transfer
Arkansas football freshman Quentin Murphy will enter the transfer portal.
Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn's postgame press conference after the 13-3 eight-inning win over UAPB on Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. Also included is the press conference with first baseman Reese Robinett and second baseman Cam Kozeal.
