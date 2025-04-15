Diamond Hogs take care of business against UAPB, 13-3

On the mound, right-handed starter Tate McGuire made it through three innings with five strikeouts, four hits allowed and three earned runs. Between three bullpen pitchers, Arkansas allowed two hits, no runs, one walk and racked up five punchouts.

Arkansas' offense started off excellent in the midweek matchup but cooled off in the later innings, as it finished 18-for-40 at the plate with more home runs (four) than strikeouts (three). Wehiwa and Kuhio Aloy, Logan Maxwell, Cam Kozeal and Reese Robinett (first hits of the season, three doubles) all notched at least two hits in the game.

The No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks (33-5, 12-3 SEC) pummeled the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-27, 6-6 SWAC) in a 13-3 eight-inning win Tuesday evening at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

McGuire opened his midweek start with back-to-back six-pitch strikeouts, and only needed 13 pitches to get through the top of the first.

Led by singles from the Aloy brothers and Carson Boles, plus a sac-fly from Cam Kozeal, the Razorbacks led 3-0 once the first inning concluded. In total, the Razorbacks saw 32 pitches from starter Chris Bedgood.

UAPB bounced back quickly, as catcher Brant Voth led off the second with a first-pitch homer to right field. That was the Lions' only baserunner in the frame against McGuire, who upped his strikeout total to four.

Wehiwa Aloy made good use of Charles Davalan's one-out single by homering both of them home to increase Arkansas' lead to 5-1. After a Logan Maxwell single and subsequent advancement to second base on a passed ball, Kuhio Aloy made it 6-1 with a single to center field. Kozeal singled, but back-to-back lineouts closed the door shut in the second.

McGuire got tagged up a bit in the top of the third to the tune of three singles and two runs. One of the runs came across home plate on a successful double steal by the Lions. After a fielder's choice RBI groundout, Arkansas led 6-3.

First baseman Reese Robinett finally recorded his first hit of the season to leadoff the bottom of the third, a ringing double to left field. He came across to score when Zane Becker smashed his first homerun of the season over the left-field wall. Following a Maxwell single, Kuhio Aloy homered to left center to make it 10-3, Hogs.

Lefty Colin Fisher took over on the mound for McGuire to start the fourth, and he worked around a one-out single to get all three outs on only 12 pitches.

Skipping ahead to the bottom of the fifth, UAPB made a pitching change to right-hander Brenda Hamlin. Hamlin gave up a leadoff single to Wehiwa Aloy, but worked three straight outs to avoid any damage.

Veteran righty Will McEntire entered the game for Arkansas in the sixth, and alls he did was strike out the side on 14 pitches. Then he went 1-2-3 in the top of the seventh.

Despite Arkansas' offensive struggles in the later innings, things went smoothly for the Hogs on the mound. Freshman righty Steele Eaves made his entrance in the eighth and set down the side with a strikeout.

The Diamond Hogs finally got some offense churning in the bottom of the eighth. After a first-pitch flyout by Maxwell, Kuhio Aloy picked up hit No. 4 and Kozeal made it 12-3, Hogs, with a blast to right field.

Robinett walked-off the game, 13-3, with his third double of the night.

Up next, Arkansas will welcome Texas A&M this weekend Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. First pitch for Thursday's game is set for 7 p.m. CT and it will air on SEC Network.