3-star Durojaiye enjoys official visit to Arkansas

With all eyes on Arkansas' baseball team in the regional, the football team hosted several big-time recruits for official visits on the first weekend since the lengthy dead period ended.

Among the visitors in attendance was one-man wrecking crew Tomiwa Durojaiye and he told HawgBeat that he had a great time in Fayetteville.

After having defensive line coach Jermial Ashley offer him in the spring, Durojaiye has been in constant contact with the rest of the staff, including frequent communications from both head coach Sam Pittman and defensive coordinator Barry Odom in his recruitment.