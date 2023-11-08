Four-star guard Isaiah Elohim joined fellow four-star wing Jalen Shelley by officially signing his National Letter of Intent with Arkansas on Wednesday.

Elohim, a four-star guard out of Chatsworth, California, is an impressive midrange threat and scorer around the rim. At 6-foot-5, he has the size and athleticism that most Eric Musselman-coached guards thrive with.

Ranked No. 34 nationally by Rivals, Elohim is the sixth straight signee to be a top-40 prospect. Three of the 2022 signees — Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh — were top-25 prospects. Current freshman Layden Blocker was No. 24 in the 2023 class and his teammate Baye Fall was No. 36.

Both Elohim and Shelley give the Razorbacks the No. 18 overall recruiting class in the country.