Four-star Jalen Shelley is officially part of Arkansas basketball's 2024 recruiting class, as he signed his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, which was the first day of the early signing period.

A talented wing out of Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri, Shelley possesses great height and length for his position at 6-foot-8. He fills the versatile wing spot Musselman loves to utilize and will knock down outside shots and even handle the ball on the perimeter. The Frisco, Texas, native is long and athletic with an ability to create for himself and his teammates.

Shelley was once ranked as high as No. 35, but is currently slotted at No. 46 by Rivals. He's part of a Razorbacks recruiting class that ranks No. 18 overall in the country.

Fellow 2024 commit and four-star Isaiah Elohim is expected to join Shelley in signing with the Hoop Hogs today.