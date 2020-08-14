HawgBeat - 4-star SG James White Weighing Options, No Decision Timeline Set

Rising senior shooting guard James White is one of more than a dozen 2021 prospects still on Arkansas's hoops big board. The 6-5 wing received an offer from Missouri Thursday, bringing his total offer count to 21.

Despite the growing list of suitors, White has not set a commitment date, and does not have a timeline to cut his list down from the 12 programs he named as leaders on July 12.

The Georgia product said that he’s been hearing from Missouri, Ole Miss, Georgia, Arkansas, and Georgia Tech the most. He’s also heard from Xavier, Texas A&M, Arizona State, and other schools.

Even with the large number of interested schools, White said no schools are particularly sticking out.

“Not really yet,” he said when asked if any schools were separating themselves. “They’re all in heavy contact.”

With so many options available, White knows what he’s looking for in a program.

“Just a good program overall [that] fits my play style," White said. "A good player development system and just a coach that pushes his players and helps them get better.”

White said he feels like he could find some of that at Arkansas under Coach Eric Musselman and staff.

“I think they did a good job [developing Mason Jones]," he said. "He’s a great player and I feel like they developed him to be even better. I feel [my playing style] does match, and they have said they want me to play the 1-3 and be a scorer coming in.”

White has completed multiple virtual visits with the Hogs since receiving his offer on June 30, most recently on August 4.

He is currently ranked 102nd nationally on Rivals and a four-star recruit. As a sophomore, the shooting guard averaged nearly 25 points per game for Heritage HS, scoring the ball in every which way and helping his team reach the second round of the state tournament.

Arkansas went from zero commits to two in the last week, adding Georgia small forward Chance Moore and JUCO big man Akol Mawein. The Razorbacks have at least three spots to fill for the 2021 roster but could have as many as five.