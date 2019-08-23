FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has put five of its walk-on players on scholarship with the fall semester just days away.

Although there were no heart-warming surprise videos posted to social media, the Razorbacks have rewarded wide receiver Tyson Morris, tight end Blake Kern, safety Brenden Young, quarterback Jack Lindsey and wide receiver Jimmie Stoudemire.

Due to the high turnover rate on the roster this offseason, Arkansas had several scholarships open entering fall camp. Even after those five players received one Thursday night, the Razorbacks are still two shy of the NCAA limit of 85, according to HawgBeat’s distribution chart.

In order to still have the ability to bring in early enrollees, Arkansas must get to that 85 number before the season, so two more walk-ons will receive scholarships sometime in the next week.

Because this is just Stoudemire’s second season in the program, he is considered the final “initial counter” in the Razorbacks’ 2019 class.

That means the final two scholarships must go to players with at least two seasons under their belt. The only walk-ons who meet that requirement are long snapper Jordan Silver, offensive lineman Audry Horn and defensive tackle Elias Hale.

Here is a look at the five who have been awarded scholarships so far…

Blake Kern - TE

One of four in-state products to be awarded a scholarship Thursday night, Kern was actually a quarterback at Lamar before converting to tight end with the Razorbacks.

Entering his fourth year in Fayetteville, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. praised Kern’s progress at the position last week. After playing just 10 offensive snaps and serving on the kick protection unit, Kern will likely see an increase in playing time this year.

Lunney said he’ll play on special teams again, but also help in some goal-line, short-yardage situations because “he’s probably our most polished and physical blocker at the point of attack.” There is a chance for Kern to catch passes, as well.

Jack Lindsey - QB/H

A Fayetteville native who graduated from Springdale High, Lindsey is the grandson of Jim Lindsey - a captain on Arkansas’ 1964 team - and son of Lyndy Lindsey, a four-year letterman for the Razorbacks.

He becomes the fifth scholarship quarterback on the roster, but his ticket to playing time has been as the team’s holder. He has been very consistent at the position and kicker Connor Limpert has even nominated him for the Mortell Award - an honor for the top holder in college football. Being a quarterback, there is always the possibility of running a trick play, as well.

Tyson Morris - WR

This was arguably the biggest lock among walk-ons deserving of a scholarship. The son of former Arkansas basketball player Isaiah “Butch” Morris and a standout at Fayetteville High, Morris originally signed with DII Central Oklahoma. Since transferring back home, he’s made a name for himself.

He scored the first touchdown in the first scrimmage of the Morris era when he caught a short pass and took it the distance during spring ball of 2018. During the season, he played 181 total snaps, with 82 on offense and 99 on Arkansas’ kickoff and punt return units. As a receiver, he caught four passes for 30 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown against Vanderbilt.

Heading into the season, Morris is the second-team slot receiver (5-man) behind De’Vion Warren. With all of the current injuries at receiver, he could potentially even earn a start or two.

Jimmie Stoudemire - WR

Coming to Arkansas from the JUCO ranks, Stoudemire is originally from Prattville, Ala., before playing at Riverside City C.C. in California. He turned down numerous FCS offers to play for the Razorbacks.

Although he didn’t get any playing time in 2018, there’s a chance Stoudemire could see the field this season because of all the injuries at wide receiver. He even got some reps with the second-team offense earlier this week.

Brenden Young - S

A Little Rock native who played his high school ball at Bryant, Young began his collegiate career at DII Ouachita Baptist. He has been with the Razorbacks since the 2017 season, playing on special teams each of the last two years.

Now a senior, Young has steadily climbed the depth chart over that time and is now battling heralded freshman Jalen Catalon for the backup free safety spot behind Joe Foucha.