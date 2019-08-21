As fall camp winds down, it won’t be long before Arkansas releases a video surprising walk-on players with scholarships.

Schools across the nation do this every year. Last season, kicker Connor Limpert, linebacker Grant Morgan and nickel-turned-linebacker D’Vone McClure were surprised after head coach Chad Morris made them snap, hold and kick an extra point.

The Razorbacks are in a unique situation this year, though, from a numbers standpoint. With so many departures through the transfer portal, they are very low on scholarship players.

According to HawgBeat’s scholarship distribution chart, Arkansas is currently at 78 for the 2019 season. That is seven shy of the NCAA limit of 85.

Some schools choose to go through a season under that limit - Kansas notoriously has a scholarship deficit - but they are incentivized to hit that 85 number. If they don’t, they lose the ability to bring in midyear enrollees, according to NCAA Bylaw 15.5.6.3.4.

Considering that allows junior college transfers and even some high school signees to go through spring practice, it’s highly unlikely Morris and the Razorbacks would want to sacrifice that privilege. This year alone, they brought in 10 early enrollees.

So how will Arkansas fill the remaining seven scholarships? The most common way is by rewarding walk-ons, but there are some limitations.

In order for a walk-on not to be an “initial counter” - which schools are generally limited to 25 per year, with some wiggle room - they must have already spent two years in the program. That eliminates true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and true sophomores.

However, Arkansas does have room for another “initial counter” for 2019 despite signing a full 25-man class. Because of the small size of the 2018 class, it was able to carry over an additional four scholarships.

Two of those were taken by graduate transfer quarterbacks Ben Hicks and Nick Starkel. HawgBeat recently learned that a third was filled by Kendall Catalon, a transfer from Southern out of the FCS and the older brother of Jalen Catalon. He was previously believed to be a walk-on or blueshirt.

That means the Razorbacks could fill one spot with an “initial counter” before filling the other six with walk-ons who’ve been in the program at least two seasons.

Here’s a look at some possibilities…