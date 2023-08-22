Arkansas is still trying to solidify its 2024 recruiting class, which is shaping up to be one of its best in the Rivals era, but it’s never too early to look ahead at the next year’s class to see if the Hogs can build upon their success.

So far, Arkansas has commitments in the class of 2025 from two in-state recruits in three-star quarterback Grayson Wilson of Central Arkansas Christian and Bauxite defensive back Marcus Wimberly.

At the moment, the in-state crop in the class of 2025 doesn't look nearly as deep as the class of 2024, which features five four-star recruits, of which three are committed to Arkansas — defensive end Charleston Collins, wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield and running back Braylen Russell.

The 2025 recruits are suiting up to begin the start of their junior seasons, so let's take a look at five names to know in the upcoming class.