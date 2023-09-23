BATON ROUGE, La. — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-2, 0-1 SEC) suffered a 34-31 loss to the No. 12 LSU Tigers (3-1, 2-0 SEC) despite a valiant effort Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Coming off a 38-31 home loss to BYU, the Razorbacks were 17.5-point underdogs to the Tigers. Led by quarterback KJ Jefferson (337 total yards, three passing touchdowns), the Razorbacks fell just short of the upset bid in front of nearly 100,000 fans after recording 509 yards of total offense.

Freshman tight end Luke Hasz broke out with six catches for 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns to put the college football world on notice. Rashod Dubinion added 113 total yards of offense and he averaged 5.2 yards per carry in the contest.

Penalties were once again an issue for Arkansas, as the Hogs had 11 penalties that cost them 69 yards in the game.

Here's six quick thoughts I had from the game, including observations, notes, tidbits, stats and much more...