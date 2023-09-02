LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks routed the Western Carolina Catamounts, 56-13, on Saturday afternoon at War Memorial Stadium to open the 2023 season.

Led by quarterback KJ Jefferson, the Hogs held a 35-3 lead at halftime and that number was built on by the reserves in the second half. Jefferson ended up staying in two plays into the fourth quarter before he was able to rest and backup Jacolby Criswell came in.

Jefferson was 18-of-23 passing with 246 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. The redshirt junior also totaled five carries for 11 rushing yards and one score on the ground.

Plenty of things happened before the game, such as new coming out that TCU transfer defensive back Kee'yon Stewart was arrested Friday morning, defensive back Malik Chavis (hand) didn't make the trip and starting left guard Brady Latham wasn't on the field in pregame warmups. But this story is focused entirely on what we saw during the first 60 minutes of Arkansas football this season.

Here are some general thoughts, takeaways, questions answered and a few other quick-hitters that I had following the game...