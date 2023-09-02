Arkansas redshirt senior defensive back Kee'yon Stewart, a transfer from TCU, was arrested by Arkansas State Police on Friday morning on reckless driving and speeding charges.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound native of Houston was booked in the Washington County Intake Report at 10:18 a.m. CT Friday evening. He was released at 9:44 p.m. CT on a $385 bond.

Stewart was listed as second team corner on Arkansas' Week 1 depth chart. His absence likely gives guys like LaDarrius Bishop and Jaylon Braxton more snaps.

According to a team representative, redshirt freshman walk-on Aidan McCowan took Stewart's roster spot for Saturday's game against Western Carolina, which is set for a noon CT kickoff on the SEC Network+.

Editor's note: The story originally state that Stewart was booked at 10:18 p.m. CT on Friday evening, but it was actually 10:18 a.m. Friday.