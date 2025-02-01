How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Kentucky

The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-8, 1-6 SEC) are on the road for perhaps the most electric matchup of the season against the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats (15-5, 4-3 SEC) at Rupp Arena on Saturday.

Arkansas had the midweek off and hasn't played since its loss to Oklahoma, 65-62, last Saturday. Kentucky, on the other hand, upset then-No. 8 Tennessee, 78-73, on Tuesday.

This is the 51st meeting all-time between the Razorbacks and Wildcats, with all but four of those contests coming since Arkansas joined the SEC in 1991. Kentucky owns a 36-14 advantage.

The major storyline for this game is Arkansas head coach John Calipari's return to Lexington, where he spent 15 seasons as the Kentucky head coach. With the Wildcats, he amassed a 410-123 record, won the national championship in 2012 and appeared in the NCAA Tournament in all but two seasons.

"You can’t erase history, it’s what it was," Calipari said Thursday. "So, walking in, there will be emotions. There will be things that, you know I’m going to walk in — now we walk in Friday night, so I get to run a little run-through in Rupp, so we’ll be there Friday night. But, yeah, I cherish my time there."

This will also be a return for three Arkansas players, as Adou Thiero, D.J. Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic all followed Calipari from Kentucky to Arkansas and will play in Rupp Arena as visitors for the first time.

Below are details on how to watch, links to stream and links to all of our coverage leading up to the game...