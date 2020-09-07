7 Pro Hogs signed to NFL practice squads
A few spots remain open, but NFL teams filled most of their 16-man practice squads Sunday, the first day they were allowed to sign players to the unit.
Seven former Arkansas players landed one of the squads, joining 13 former Razorbacks who made the initial 53-man rosters set Saturday.
It is a unique year for NFL practice squads because of the coronavirus pandemic. The units were expected to expand from 10 to 12 players this year, but with the loss of players to COVID-19 seemingly inevitable, it was increased to 16 players.
The practice squad has traditionally been for young, developmental players, with there even being a requirement for players not to exceed a certain level of experience. However, six of the spots this year can be used on veterans.
Another interesting new rule this year is the “Standard Elevation Addendum,” which allows teams to elevate up to two players per week from their practice squad without having to cut someone from the 53-man roster, effectively giving teams 54 or 55 players to choose from for their 47- or 48-man active roster on game days (instead of the usual 46).
The only catch is that those players automatically revert back to the practice squad after the game and they can’t be brought back to the 53-man roster the following week. They can also be elevated just twice during the season. At that point, they’d have to replace someone on the main roster and then clear waivers before going back to the practice squad - which is how it has been.
That means there’s a better chance than ever that we see the Razorbacks listed below at some point during the season, even though they’re on practice squads.
Former Arkansas players on NFL practice squads
Brandon Allen - Cincinnati Bengals
Although he was beat out by Ryan Finley for the backup job behind Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow, Allen will remain in Cincinnati and be the most experienced quarterback in the room. He’s had stints with the Jaguars, Rams and Broncos and is now entering his fifth season in the NFL, so his signing was made possible by the practice squad changes this offseason.
Chase Harrell - San Francisco 49ers
A graduate transfer from Kansas, Harrell was a wide receiver for the Razorbacks in 2018 before moving to tight end last season. He’s always looked the part, but struggled mightily with drops during his time in Fayetteville - so much so that he even worked out at defensive end in Arkansas’ Pro Day. However, it sounds like Harrell has improved enough that he caught the attention of San Francisco’s coaches. With four tight ends ahead of him, all of whom made the 53-man roster, making the roster himself was always a long shot, but he showed enough for the 49ers to keep him around as a developmental player.
De’Jon Harris - Green Bay Packers
This signing hasn’t been made official by the Packers, but Harris retweeted the news and also includes the team in his bio on Twitter, seemingly confirming the move. After going undrafted, the linebacker signed with the Patriots as a free agent. Instead of remaining in New England, Harris - whose 371 career tackles ranks fifth in UA history - will reunite with Randy Ramsey in Green Bay.
Jeremiah Ledbetter - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Since getting extensive playing time as a rookie for the Lions in 2017, Ledbetter has had a hard time catching on with another team. He had a brief stint on the Buccaneers’ active roster in 2018 and split last year between the Buccaneers’ and Ravens’ practice squads.
Chris Smith - Las Vegas Raiders
Another player benefitting from the rule changes allowing veterans to sign with a practice squad, Smith joined the Raiders as a free agent late last month. With former LSU standout Arden Key emerging in camp, though, he was among Las Vegas’ final cuts. It would not be surprising to see the Raiders utilize the two-time exemption to activate him at some point this season.
T.J. Smith - Chargers
His numbers didn’t jump off the page at Arkansas, but Smith did start 24 games and earned a respectable 71.7 grade from Pro Football Focus while playing alongside McTelvin Agim. He signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent and did enough in camp to earn a spot on their practice squad.
Jonathan Williams - Lions
Injuries to players ahead of him finally gave Williams a chance to be the featured back for the Colts last year and he put together back-to-back 100-yard games. That was essentially all he got, though, and he signed with the Lions in mid-August. There was a thought he might have a shot at making the 53-man roster, especially with Bo Scarbrough out with an injury, but he fumbled during Detroit’s scrimmage and Scarbrough returned. Instead, Williams will begin the year on the practice squad.
(It’s also worth mentioning that offensive lineman Dan Skipper went unclaimed after being waived with an injury designation and, according to the NFL’s official transactions wire, was subsequently placed on Detroit’s injured reserve. He left practice with an unspecified injury late last month and additional details are unknown at the moment.)