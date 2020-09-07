College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

A few spots remain open, but NFL teams filled most of their 16-man practice squads Sunday, the first day they were allowed to sign players to the unit. Seven former Arkansas players landed one of the squads, joining 13 former Razorbacks who made the initial 53-man rosters set Saturday. It is a unique year for NFL practice squads because of the coronavirus pandemic. The units were expected to expand from 10 to 12 players this year, but with the loss of players to COVID-19 seemingly inevitable, it was increased to 16 players. The practice squad has traditionally been for young, developmental players, with there even being a requirement for players not to exceed a certain level of experience. However, six of the spots this year can be used on veterans. Another interesting new rule this year is the “Standard Elevation Addendum,” which allows teams to elevate up to two players per week from their practice squad without having to cut someone from the 53-man roster, effectively giving teams 54 or 55 players to choose from for their 47- or 48-man active roster on game days (instead of the usual 46). The only catch is that those players automatically revert back to the practice squad after the game and they can’t be brought back to the 53-man roster the following week. They can also be elevated just twice during the season. At that point, they’d have to replace someone on the main roster and then clear waivers before going back to the practice squad - which is how it has been. That means there’s a better chance than ever that we see the Razorbacks listed below at some point during the season, even though they’re on practice squads.

Former Arkansas players on NFL practice squads