HawgBeat - HawgBeat 2020 Fall Camp Headquarters

Razorback fall camp starts August 17 with light shell practices and it ramps up through the month to full-pads and contact. The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 and Sam Pittman's squad will play a 10-game all-SEC schedule.

Media availability will be light but there will still be interviews with coaches and players conducted virtually and short in-person viewing sessions.

