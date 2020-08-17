HawgBeat - HawgBeat 2020 Fall Camp Headquarters

HawgBeat 2020 Fall Camp Headquarters
Razorback fall camp starts August 17 with light shell practices and it ramps up through the month to full-pads and contact. The season opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 26 and Sam Pittman's squad will play a 10-game all-SEC schedule.
Media availability will be light but there will still be interviews with coaches and players conducted virtually and short in-person viewing sessions.
Keep up with all the latest news coming out of Razorback fall camp, it'll be posted daily here in the HawgBeat HQ:
Day One - August 17
Sam Pittman and two Razorbacks will be made available to talk to media at 6:30 p.m. after practice one. (no in-person availability)
- Day 1 of preseason camp finally marks start of Pittman Era
- Young quarterbacks getting up to speed
- How Pittman has handled unprecedented offseason
- UA unveils 2020 gameday, attendance plans
- Hogs' offensive installation ahead of last two years
- No QB1 yet, Franks the frontrunner
Roster Refresh
Get caught up with all the updates to the Razorbacks' 2020 roster with these helpful pieces:
Biggest Questions for the Preseason
1. Has Feleipe Franks developed chemistry with the wide receivers/tight ends?
2. What will Arkansas use as its base defense?
3. Which second-team wide receiver will step up?
4. How will the secondary shape up?
5. How will the offensive line shape up?
6. Where will the graduate transfers fit on the depth chart?
7. What will Arkansas’ depth look like at tight end?
8. Will any of Arkansas’ true freshman contributors from last season experience a sophomore slump?
9. Who will be Arkansas’ starting punter?
10. Which redshirt freshmen will emerge as contributors in 2020?
