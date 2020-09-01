College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Sam Pittman era will begin with a 3 p.m. kickoff against Georgia, the SEC announced Tuesday.

The matchup with the Bulldogs, which is scheduled for Sept. 26, will be televised on the SEC Network. It was one of four Arkansas games to have its start time revealed before the season.

Others announced include the trips to Mississippi State and Texas A&M and the home game against Tennessee, all of which will start at 6:30 p.m.

Those two road games will air on the SEC Network Alternate channel and the SEC Network, respectively, while the matchup with the Volunteers will be on either ESPN or the SEC Network.

A fifth game was also included in the SEC’s announcement Tuesday, but there are three possibilities for it. Arkansas’ home game against Ole Miss will either kickoff at 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. and air on the SEC Network, SEC Network Alternate channel or another ESPN platform.

The other games up for those slots that week are Texas A&M at Mississippi State, Auburn at South Carolina and Kentucky at Tennessee.

Arkansas was not included in the six SEC ON CBS games announced earlier Tuesday morning, but there are four additional “Game of the Week” 2:30 p.m. slots for CBS to fill throughout the season.

Three of those slots could potentially feature the Razorbacks, as they are on Oct. 10 (at Auburn), Nov. 21 (vs. LSU) and Nov. 28 (at Missouri). If they aren’t picked up by CBS, those games will be aired on an ESPN or SEC Network channel.

Games that don’t yet have a kickoff time or television network will be announced the usual 12 or six days in advance.

Here is what is known about Arkansas’ schedule so far…

Sept. 26 - Georgia - SEC Network, 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 3 - at Mississippi State - SEC Network Alternate, 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10 - at Auburn - TBA, TBA

Oct. 17 - Ole Miss - SECN/SEC Network Alternate/ESPN platform, 11 a.m./2:30 p.m./3 p.m. CT

Oct. 31 - at Texas A&M - SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 7 - Tennessee - ESPN/SEC Network, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 - at Florida - TBA, TBA

Nov. 21 - LSU - TBA, TBA

Nov. 28 - at Missouri - TBA, TBA

Dec. 5 - Alabama - TBA, TBA