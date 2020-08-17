College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Arkansas will host Georgia to open the 2020 college football season Sept. 26, it was announced Monday.

This is the first known date of the upcoming season, with the remaining nine set to be announced at 6 p.m. Monday on the SEC Network.

The Razorbacks’ 10-game, conference-only slate also includes road matchups with Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, Missouri and Texas A&M, as well as home games against Alabama, LSU, Ole Miss and Tennessee.

It is just the second time Arkansas has opened a season against an SEC team since joining the conference in 1992. The first time was 2014, when the Razorbacks lost at No. 6 Auburn 45-21.

Including its 77 seasons in the Southwest Conference, Arkansas is 0-3 all-time when playing a conference foe in the first game of the season. It also lost at Texas in 1980 (23-17) and to Baylor at Little Rock in 1958 (12-0).

This year’s opener has the additional storyline of being an opportunity for new head coach Sam Pittman to face his former school. He was the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach the last four seasons.

Georgia leads the all-time series between the schools 10-4. The last time they met was 2014 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, which the Bulldogs won 45-32.

The other six Week 1 games - all of which were announced during Monday afternoon’s Paul Finebaum Show - are Alabama at Missouri, Florida at Ole Miss, Kentucky at Auburn, Mississippi State at LSU, Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M.

