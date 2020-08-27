Projected 2-deep depth chart for Arkansas' 1st scrimmage of camp
To cap the second week of fall camp, Arkansas is scheduled to hold its first scrimmage Friday.
It will finally give head coach Sam Pittman an opportunity to see his team in a game-like setting after missing out on it this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The media will not be allowed to watch the scrimmage, but Pittman and a couple of players will do interviews afterward.
Based on three 15-minute viewing periods of practice and video distributed by the UA so far this fall, here is HawgBeat’s rough projected two-deep depth chart for the scrimmage…
Quarterback
Feleipe Franks
KJ Jefferson
Earlier this week, Pittman said he might not publicly name a starting quarterback ahead of the Sept. 26 opener against Georgia. He did acknowledge, though, that one guy has taken all of the first-team snaps, another has taken all of the second-team snaps and that hasn’t changed. Those two guys have been Franks and Jefferson.
Running back
Rakeem Boyd
Trelon Smith
Considering he’s a legitimate All-SEC candidate coming off an 1,133-yard season, Boyd is a lock to be the starter. However, it remains to be seen if the Razorbacks choose to limit him any in scrimmages. After redshirting last season, Smith seems to be the frontrunner for the backup job, but A’Montae Spivey and Josh Oglesby have also been mentioned as possibilities.
Tight end
