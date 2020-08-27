College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

To cap the second week of fall camp, Arkansas is scheduled to hold its first scrimmage Friday.

It will finally give head coach Sam Pittman an opportunity to see his team in a game-like setting after missing out on it this spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The media will not be allowed to watch the scrimmage, but Pittman and a couple of players will do interviews afterward.

Based on three 15-minute viewing periods of practice and video distributed by the UA so far this fall, here is HawgBeat’s rough projected two-deep depth chart for the scrimmage…