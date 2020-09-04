College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In the latest update to ESPN's Football Power Index, things are starting to trend in Arkansas' favor ever so slightly.

Just a few weeks ago, the Razorbacks were considered underdogs in all 10 games this season, but they are now given a 50.5 percent chance to beat Mississippi State in Week 2.

Even though that game is still a virtual toss-up, it's 3.1 percentage points higher than it was when HawgBeat broke down the game-by-game projections on Aug. 18.

That's the largest jump of any game, but Arkansas' chances against Missouri and LSU have also gone up by 2.9 and 2.8 percentage points, respectively.

It's unclear exactly what changed to cause that movement, but LSU having several key players - most notably wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase - opt out of the season likely had something to do with that game.

Only two games shifted in favor of Arkansas' opponent: Ole Miss' odds went up by 1.8 percentage points and Alabama's increased by 0.5 percentage points.

Here is a breakdown of the latest percentages for each game from the FPI...