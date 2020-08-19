College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

It was already expected to be a tough road for Sam Pittman in his first season at Arkansas, but it got even more challenging when the coronavirus pandemic forced the schedule to be altered.

Instead of having two Group of Five schools and an FCS school on the slate in addition to Notre Dame and eight SEC games, the Razorbacks will now play a 10-game, conference-only schedule.

As if that wasn't bad enough, the conference added Georgia and Florida to Arkansas' schedule as the two extra crossover games.

What resulted was a murderous slate that puts the Razorbacks at risk of their first winless season in program history, which began in 1894. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, they have a 7.2 percent chance of going 0-10 this year.

Previously, with home games against Nevada, ULM and Charleston Southern, a winless season was highly unlikely. In fact, the FPI gave that just a 0.0012 percent chance of happening.

Arkansas is actually an underdog in all 10 games this season, with its best chance of winning being at Mississippi State (47.4%) and against Ole Miss (42.1%). The only other games it has more than a 10 percent chance of winning are at Missouri (38.9%) and against Tennessee (38.3%).

The game-by-game FPI projections are in the chart below...