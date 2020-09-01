College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Wide receiver Shamar Nash has opted out of the 2020 season, HawgBeat has learned. The news was first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

The redshirt freshman from Memphis is taking advantage of a rule implemented in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Even though he won’t be practicing or playing for the Razorbacks, Nash remains on scholarship.

Nash is the second Arkansas player to opt out of the upcoming season due to COVID-19 concerns, joining senior offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna. The UA confirmed Nwanna's decision Monday.

From a team standpoint, neither player was expected to crack the two-deep depth chart and contribute much this season. In fact, neither 2019 signee has appeared in a game for the Razorbacks yet.

A four-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Florida, though, Nash - who hadn't been spotted by the media during the last few viewing periods in camp - is certainly the higher profile of the two opt outs.

After originally committing to Missouri, he flipped his commitment to Arkansas following an official visit to Fayetteville in June before his senior year. That decision, coupled with Mataio Soli’s commitment the same weekend, got the ball rolling on a record-breaking 2019 signing class.

Nash was one of a school-record 13 four-star recruits in that class, as well as one of four at the wide receiver position. Despite being an early enrollee, though, he quickly fell behind fellow 2019 signees Treylon Burks and Trey Knox.

This offseason, Nash added 20 pounds to his 6-foot-3 frame and now checks in at 215. That makes him the third-heaviest wide receiver on the roster, behind only Burks (232) and Koilan Jackson (228).

However, based on comments by the coaches and players, it didn’t sound like he’d made up much ground on the depth chart. Burks, Knox and Mike Woods are back as starters, with guys like Jackson, Tyson Morris, De’Vion Warren and even true freshman Darin Turner vying for playing time in the second group.