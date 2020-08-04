College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

HawgBeat has analyzed the list, comparing it to the spring football and 2019 season rosters. Here are the biggest weight changes, followed by a position-by-position breakdown of every player’s new weights and a few other tidbits of information.

In anticipation of fall camp - which was scheduled to begin Friday but was pushed back to Aug. 17 by the SEC on Tuesday - Arkansas has updated the online roster on its official website.

Average: +9.3 pounds

DL Andy Boykin: +52

OL Jalen St. John: +49

RB Dominique Johnson: +20

DL Julius Coates: +19

LB Eric Thomas Jr.: +18

TE Collin Sutherland: +11

DB Nick Turner: +9

QB Malik Hornsby: +8

LB Kelin Burrle: +7

OL Ray Curry Jr.: +5

DB Khari Johnson: +5

DB Myles Slusher: +5

WR Darin Turner: +2

DL Jashaud Stewart: 0

LB J.T. Towers: -5

DL Blayne Toll: -10

DB Jacorrei Turner: -12

OL Marcus Henderson: -16

For this position-by-position breakdown, we have listed players from heaviest to lightest in each group.

The first number in parentheses is how the player’s weight has changed since the spring, based on the roster released by the UA. The second number is how the player’s weight has changed since last season, based on the roster in the UA media guide.

For example, quarterback KJ Jefferson has lost four pounds since the spring, but he’s still eight pounds heavier than his listed weight in 2019.

HawgBeat has also averaged out how much the position group’s weight has changed as a whole, both since last spring and since the 2019 season.

*change based on NSD listed weight (not factored in average difference since 2019)

**change based on listed weight at previous school (not factored in average difference since the spring)

***walk-ons who joined the team this summer do have have a listed weight change