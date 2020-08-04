Arkansas' biggest weight gains, losses of 2020 offseason
College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.
In anticipation of fall camp - which was scheduled to begin Friday but was pushed back to Aug. 17 by the SEC on Tuesday - Arkansas has updated the online roster on its official website.
HawgBeat has analyzed the list, comparing it to the spring football and 2019 season rosters. Here are the biggest weight changes, followed by a position-by-position breakdown of every player’s new weights and a few other tidbits of information.
Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS
Biggest weight gains since the spring - excluding signees
1. OL Myron Cunningham: +32
2. DL Dorian Gerald: +23
3. *WR Harper Cole: +19
4. DB Jarques McClellion: +14
t-5. WR Koilan Jackson: +13
t-5. OL Ricky Stromberg: +13
t-7. DL Nicholas Fulwider: +11
t-7. OL Brady Latham: +11
t-9. DL Zach Williams: +10
t-9. OL Ryan Winkel: +10
Biggest weight losses since the spring - excluding signees
1. DL David Porter: -29
2. DB Joe Foucha: -13
t-3. RB Rakeem Boyd: -9
t-3. DB Jalen Catalon: -9
t-5. *TE Nathan Bax: -8
t-5. *DB Martaveous Brown: -8
t-5. DB Devin Bush: -8
t-5. QB Jack Lindsey: -8
t-5. *QB Cade Pearson: -8
Biggest weight gains since 2019 season - linemen
1. OL Ricky Stromberg: +45
2. DL Nicholas Fulwider: +41
3. OL Myron Cunningham: +35
4. DL Dorian Gerald: +27
5. *OL Austin Nix: +26
t-6. DL Zach Williams: +22
t-6. OL Ryan Winkel: +22
8. *OL Drew Vest: +21
9. *DL Morgan Hanna: +20
10. DL Jonathan Marshall: +18
Biggest weight gains since 2019 season - non-linemen
1. WR Shamar Nash: +20
2. WR Koilan Jackson: +17
3. LB Zach Zimos: +14
t-4. TE Blake Kern: +13
t-4. DB Jarques McClellion: +13
t-6. TE Hudson Henry: +11
t-6. LS Jordan Silver: +11
t-8. DB Micahh Smith: +10
t-8. *DB Cameron Vail: +10
Biggest weight losses since the 2019 season
1. DL David Porter: -24
2. *LS John Oehrlein: -14
3. LB Levi Draper: -11
4. QB Feleipe Franks: -10
t-5. *DB Martaveous Brown: -8
t-5. *P George Caratan: -8
*Walk-on
Signee Weight Changes - based on NSD weight
Average: +9.3 pounds
DL Andy Boykin: +52
OL Jalen St. John: +49
RB Dominique Johnson: +20
DL Julius Coates: +19
LB Eric Thomas Jr.: +18
TE Collin Sutherland: +11
DB Nick Turner: +9
QB Malik Hornsby: +8
LB Kelin Burrle: +7
OL Ray Curry Jr.: +5
DB Khari Johnson: +5
DB Myles Slusher: +5
WR Darin Turner: +2
DL Jashaud Stewart: 0
LB J.T. Towers: -5
DL Blayne Toll: -10
DB Jacorrei Turner: -12
OL Marcus Henderson: -16
For this position-by-position breakdown, we have listed players from heaviest to lightest in each group.
The first number in parentheses is how the player’s weight has changed since the spring, based on the roster released by the UA. The second number is how the player’s weight has changed since last season, based on the roster in the UA media guide.
For example, quarterback KJ Jefferson has lost four pounds since the spring, but he’s still eight pounds heavier than his listed weight in 2019.
HawgBeat has also averaged out how much the position group’s weight has changed as a whole, both since last spring and since the 2019 season.
*change based on NSD listed weight (not factored in average difference since 2019)
**change based on listed weight at previous school (not factored in average difference since the spring)
***walk-ons who joined the team this summer do have have a listed weight change
Quarterback
Average: -2.3 pounds since spring / +0.6 pounds since 2019 season
~KJ Jefferson: 236 (-4 / +8)
~Feleipe Franks: 228 (-7 / -10**)
~Cade Pearson: 223 (-8 / 0**)
~Jack Lindsey: 206 (-8 / +2)
~John Stephen Jones: 202 (+5 / +3)
~Malik Hornsby: 183 (+8*)
~Braden Bratcher: 172
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news