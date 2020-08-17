SEC announces Arkansas' new 2020 schedule
More than two weeks after the SEC's announcement to go to a 10-game, conference-only slate for the 2020 season, Arkansas has its new schedule.
The Razorbacks learned they'd open the year at home against Georgia earlier in the day and the remaining nine games were revealed Monday evening by the SEC Network.
Eight of the opponents were previously scheduled, but Georgia and Florida were added as the two extra crossover foes from the SEC East.
Here is the slate that awaits head coach Sam Pittman in his first season at Arkansas...
Sept. 26 - vs. Georgia
Oct. 3 - at Mississippi State
Oct. 10 - at Auburn
Oct. 17 - vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 24 - OPEN
Oct. 31 - at Texas A&M
Nov. 7 - vs. Tennessee
Nov. 14 - at Florida
Nov. 21 - vs. LSU
Nov. 28 - at Missouri
Dec. 5 - vs. Alabama
Dec. 12 - OPEN
Dec. 19 - SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.)
*All times are TBA