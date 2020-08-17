College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

More than two weeks after the SEC's announcement to go to a 10-game, conference-only slate for the 2020 season, Arkansas has its new schedule.

The Razorbacks learned they'd open the year at home against Georgia earlier in the day and the remaining nine games were revealed Monday evening by the SEC Network.

Eight of the opponents were previously scheduled, but Georgia and Florida were added as the two extra crossover foes from the SEC East.

Here is the slate that awaits head coach Sam Pittman in his first season at Arkansas...

Sept. 26 - vs. Georgia

Oct. 3 - at Mississippi State

Oct. 10 - at Auburn

Oct. 17 - vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 24 - OPEN

Oct. 31 - at Texas A&M

Nov. 7 - vs. Tennessee

Nov. 14 - at Florida

Nov. 21 - vs. LSU

Nov. 28 - at Missouri

Dec. 5 - vs. Alabama

Dec. 12 - OPEN

Dec. 19 - SEC Championship Game (Atlanta, Ga.)

*All times are TBA