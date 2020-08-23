College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30 NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

Despite an offseason full of uncertainty, fall camp is in full swing at Arkansas.

The Razorbacks were in helmets only Monday and Wednesday, but took the field Friday in shoulder pads, allowing more contact at practice.

There were no media availabilities - practice viewing periods or post-practice interviews - after Friday’s practice. In the past week, though, head coach Sam Pittman has had two interviews, plus the media has talked to the coordinators - Kendal Briles and Barry Odom - before camp and players Rakeem Boyd, Bumper Pool, Mike Woods and Montaric Brown after practices.

Those conversations have given us a glimpse into how things are going in Fayetteville so far. Here is an update on Arkansas’ true freshmen on defense based on comments by their coaches and teammates…

(Click here for the update on the offensive true freshmen.)