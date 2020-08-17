HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: Ole Miss Rebels

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we do know all 10 of Arkansas's 2020 opponents. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.

Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Mississippi state alphabetically, Ole Miss is up next in our first look preview series. Like Arkansas, Missouri and Miss St, the Rebels are under new leadership in 2020. Lane Kiffin was hired from FAU after stops at Alabama, USC and Tennessee. The Rebels have eight starters back on offense and a better starting point than the three other SEC teams who've transitioned to a new staff and head coach.