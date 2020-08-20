HawgBeat - 2020 First Look: Tennessee Volunteers

We finally know all opponents and dates for the Razorbacks' 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Hog fans an early look at each team on Arkansas's schedule, which is perhaps the toughest slate in all of college football.

Following Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Missouri alphabetically, Tennessee is up next in our first look preview series. The Vols finished the 2019 season hot with five wins and a bowl win against Indiana after starting the year with losses to Georgia State and BYU. Tennessee is not ranked in the coaches' preseason poll but they're the first team in the receiving votes section.