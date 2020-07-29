 Eastern Kentucky catcher A.J. Lewis discusses decision to sign with Colorado Rockies over playing at Arkansas Razorbacks
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 13:18:19 -0500') }} baseball Edit

A.J. Lewis discusses decision to go pro over playing at Arkansas

A.J. Lewis had planned to come to Arkansas as a graduate transfer, but is going pro instead.
A.J. Lewis had planned to come to Arkansas as a graduate transfer, but is going pro instead. (EKU Athletics)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

A.J. Lewis had every intention of playing for Arkansas when he committed as a graduate transfer earlier this summer.

Even after Casey Opitz went undrafted, the All-American catcher told HawgBeat he was excited to get to Fayetteville and help the Razorbacks compete for a national championship.

About a week after moving into an apartment and as he prepared to start classes and workouts, though, those plans changed. The Colorado Rockies called with an offer and he decided to sign as an undrafted free agent.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}