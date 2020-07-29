A.J. Lewis had every intention of playing for Arkansas when he committed as a graduate transfer earlier this summer.

Even after Casey Opitz went undrafted, the All-American catcher told HawgBeat he was excited to get to Fayetteville and help the Razorbacks compete for a national championship.

About a week after moving into an apartment and as he prepared to start classes and workouts, though, those plans changed. The Colorado Rockies called with an offer and he decided to sign as an undrafted free agent.