Adou Thiero talks Arkansas, Calipari, development and more

The start of the Arkansas Razorbacks' 2024-2025 basketball season is looming, with head coach John Calipari entering his first season leading the program.

Calipari — who left Kentucky after 15 seasons to take over in Fayetteville — brought three transfers from Lexington to bolster his roster this season. One of those players is Adou Thiero, who spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats under Calipari.

Thiero did an interview on 103.7 The Buzz on Thursday and talked about his choice to transfer to Arkansas. Calipari, coupled with a need for a different setting, played heavily into the decision.

“Just the love I was getting from Coach Cal and the staff," Thiero said. "I was able to meet with Cal probably four times in a week in three different states, so that played a big role; and when I got down to the university it was just something different. No downtown, big cities or anything. It was something different and I just felt like I needed something different in my life.”

Thiero added the addition of associate head coach Kenny Payne, who worked on Calipari's staff for 10 years before serving as the head coach at Louisville most recently, factored into his decision.

"From what I heard about him and being with him, he’s a great coach," Thiero said. "I’m glad I made my decision.”

The Razorbacks are now practicing after taking most of August off following summer conditioning, and Thiero said the culture is one of selflessness and hustle.

“We play very fast, that’s what I like most," Thiero said. "We run very unselfish, we all play for each other. That’s what I like the most, because that’s the culture. He enforces that through everybody. It’s just a great style of play.”