Many Arkansas fans might not know the name Amaury Wiggins yet, but he's proving to be a very valuable offseason addition to the Razorbacks roster in 2023.

Wiggins committed to the Hogs as a junior college transfer from Coffeyville Community College on May 20. During the 2022 season, Wiggins played in four games at center and he earned First-Team Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference honors.

While Arkansas has a very talented starting center in redshirt senior Beaux Limmer, it did not have a true backup center.

The emergency center was Patrick Kutas, who is the starting right tackle. If something were to happen to Limmer, the offense line would have to shift around instead of just having a backup center come in. With the addition of Wiggins, that is now possible and it's a big benefit for the Razorbacks.

"Amaury Wiggins is a guy that I think he’s going to end up being, at the least, our backup center," head coach Sam Pittman said Thursday. "Man, that helps us big-time, to be able to leave Kutas out at tackle."

Wiggins, a redshirt sophomore, was limited with an ankle injury for the first two practices of fall camp, but he now has eight practices, including a scrimmage, under his belt. Pittman mentioned that Wiggins could also get some reps at guard to see if he might be one of the top-5 offensive linemen.

Offensive line coach Cody Kennedy said Wiggins has worked as the first team center during combo periods, but he could see some work at guard later on.

"We’ll see how it progresses," Kennedy said. "But he’s doing a really good job adjusting as far as playbook and things like that, not having really a spring and coming in in and having to grasp it through OTAs in the summer and things like that.

"He’s done a really, really good job. He’s a quieter, really mild-mannered guy that can take control, and he’s learning every day. And I think just adjusting to the type tier talent and things like that have been good for him. He’s stepping up."

Being a summer arrival put Wiggins behind some of the first year guys who arrived in the spring, but he's made up a lot of ground with his ability to pick up on the offensive scheme quickly.

"He just got here and he’s picked up the offense real well," Limmer said. "From Day 1, he’s been asking questions. He knows what to do. Usually people can’t come in and just learn an offense like this, especially with how complex our offense is now. For him to come in and just pick it up like that, it’s really impressive."

For Arkansas to have a true two-deep on the offensive line, Wiggins is going to have to continue to solidify the backup center spot. He should be able to do that while also trying to prove he's a more-than-capable option at guard.

Arkansas wrapped up its 10th practice of fall camp Tuesday and it has 15 left ahead of the season opener against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.