How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: No. 7 Arkansas vs. No. 3 LSU (Game 3)

The No. 7 Arkansas Razorbacks (40-11, 17-9 SEC) fell in run-rule fashion to the No. 3 LSU Tigers (40-11, 17-9 SEC), 13-3 in seven innings, at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday night as the Tigers claimed the highly-anticipated series.

Now, the Razorbacks look to avoid being swept before heading home when they take the field for Game 3 on Sunday.

LSU right fielder Jake Brown got his monster day started with a three-run homer to right field in the first and the Tigers plated at least one run over the next four innings, including a fifth-inning explosion with a six-spot. Brown was 3-for-4 on the night with five runs batted in.

Arkansas struggled to get much going offensively due in large part to another outstanding outing from Anthony Eyanson, who posted six scoreless innings of 5-hit ball with only one walk and 11 strikeouts, but the Hogs found some life in the seventh and put three runs on the board.

It was too little too late, though, as the Tigers added their 13th run in the bottom of the frame to seal the matchup in walk off fashion for the second consecutive day after Game One ended past 1:00 a.m.

Catcher Ryder Helfrick and left fielder Charles Davalan were the only Hogs to record multiple hits, finishing with two a piece.

Following a career showing in last week's start against Texas, Saturday starter Gage Wood was chased after just two innings in which he was tagged for four earned runs and four hits while walking two batters and striking out two.

As to who will start Game Three on the mound, it is still up in the air.

"Not sure, but we got it down to two," Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said.

Below are details on how to watch, BetSaracen betting lines and links to stream.