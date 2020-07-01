HawgBeat - Analyzing Arkansas football's signing classes between 2016-19

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Not including the incoming group of players, Arkansas’ roster this season will be mostly made up of its previous four signing classes - inked between 2016-19.

Those classes are the final two of the Bret Bielema era and both from the Chad Morris era. In the chart below, we have analyzed all 92 players signed during that span.

HawgBeat found that 32 of those players did not complete their collegiate eligibility with the Razorbacks. Of the remaining 60 players, 10 have graduated and the rest of them are still on the roster.

Also included are how many snaps - according to Pro Football Focus - each player got while at Arkansas. Here is the full chart, followed by a few tidbits and observations…