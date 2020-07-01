HawgBeat - Analyzing Arkansas football's signing classes between 2016-19

Analyzing Arkansas football's signing classes between 2016-19
Not including the incoming group of players, Arkansas’ roster this season will be mostly made up of its previous four signing classes - inked between 2016-19.
Those classes are the final two of the Bret Bielema era and both from the Chad Morris era. In the chart below, we have analyzed all 92 players signed during that span.
HawgBeat found that 32 of those players did not complete their collegiate eligibility with the Razorbacks. Of the remaining 60 players, 10 have graduated and the rest of them are still on the roster.
Also included are how many snaps - according to Pro Football Focus - each player got while at Arkansas. Here is the full chart, followed by a few tidbits and observations…
Observations, Tidbits
~Of the 21 signees during that span who transferred to other schools, only three landed at other Power Five programs (Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State, Jonathan Nance - Missouri, Collin Clay - Oklahoma State). There were actually more players who transferred out of the FBS entirely: Cole Kelley, Giovanna LaFrance, Derrick Munson, Maleek Barkley, and Jarrod Barnes dropped to the FCS level, while Malone and Hyatt went DII. Click here for a breakdown of where each guy ended up.
~Of the five players who medically retired, four of them were linemen (Guidry, Heinrich, Hays and Adcock), with three of those guys been on the offensive side of the ball at the time of their retirement. The exception is Boateng, who was a wide receiver. He actually recently got his degree and appears to be making a comeback by pursuing graduate transfer opportunities.
