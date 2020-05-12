Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

With Tuesday’s news that former Arkansas running back Chase Hayden had found his transfer destination, HawgBeat thought it’d be a good time to update where other former Razorbacks have transferred this offseason and how previous transfers have fared…

Transferred this cycle

Collin Clay - Oklahoma State Part of the four-star trio of defensive ends the Razorbacks signed a little more than a year ago, Clay was the No. 176 overall prospect in the Class of 2019. He appeared in all but one game as a true freshman, making 17 tackles - including one half for a loss - while playing 292 defensive snaps and earning a 60.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. Despite being one of Arkansas’ biggest recruiters in the highly touted 2019 class and playing a lot, Clay entered the transfer portal less than a week after Sam Pittman was announced as the new head coach and ended up heading closer to home. Grayson Gunter - Southern Miss After starting half of the Razorbacks’ games in 2019, Gunter decided to explore his options for the final season of his collegiate career and - much like Clay - opted to head closer to home by transferring to Southern Miss. During his time in Fayetteville, he caught 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Chase Hayden - East Carolina The most recent Arkansas transfer to announce his destination, Hayden has landed at East Carolina in the American Athletic Conference. As a graduate transfer, he’ll be immediately eligible and have two years of eligibility remaining. Hayden finished his career with the Razorbacks with 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. Daulton Hyatt - West Alabama A low three-star recruit coming out of high school, Hyatt was the last quarterback signed by Bret Bielema and his coaching staff. His only action with the Razorbacks came in the 2018 season-opener against Eastern Illinois, when he played four snaps and didn’t attempt a pass. Last season, he was converted into a wide receiver, but various ailments sidelined him during fall camp and early in the year, leading to him never dressing out. By going to West Alabama, he’s not only returning to his home state, but dropping down to the Division II level, so he’ll be eligible immediately and have two years to try to play quarterback. T.Q. Jackson - unknown Part of the talented quartet of four-star wide receivers the Razorbacks signed a little more than a year ago, Jackson was a speedster who appeared in three games as a true freshman. Arkansas attempted some deep balls to him, but he finished with only one catch for two yards on a pop pass against Texas A&M before being shut down as a redshirt. Jackson announced his decision to leave in January, but there was some speculation he might attempt to return to Arkansas. However, he ended that speculation with a tweet Monday, adding he would reveal a destination soon. Jordan Jones - unknown A ligament tear in his ankle suffered in fall camp sidelined Jones last season and he announced he was entering the transfer portal following the one-on-one meetings with Pittman. After bursting onto the scene with 401 receiving yards on 21 catches as a redshirt freshman in 2017, his production fell off under Chad Morris. As a redshirt sophomore, Jones caught just 17 passes for 191 yards. He has yet to announce his transfer destination. D’Vone McClure - unknown McClure was selected in the MLB Draft out of high school and spent a few years in the minor league before returning to school to play football. Originally a walk-on wide receiver, he received a scholarship before the 2018 season and got a lot of action as a nickel. His playing time decreased last season and he left the team midway through the year. Morris said he was leaving to focus on his family because he’s 25 years old, but McClure refuted that a few days later and said he was entering the portal. He has yet to announce his transfer destination. Silas Robinson - Texas State One of two SMU commitments who followed Morris to Arkansas, Robinson entered the transfer portal right after the season, becoming the first player to leave after Morris was fired. He landed at Texas State, which is not far from his hometown. Nick Starkel - San Jose State Four months later, it’s still hard to believe that Starkel is really transferring San Jose State. Yes, the same team that intercepted him five times last season. It has been a wild run of quarterbacks at Arkansas, but this might just be the wildest. Deon Stewart - unknown The 2019 season was supposed to be Stewart’s final year at Arkansas, but a torn ACL suffered in fall camp opened the door to a possible sixth year of eligibility. However, HawgBeat has learned he will not return to the team next season. It is unclear if he’ll pursue opportunities as a graduate transfer or retire. Stewart ends his career with the Razorbacks with 57 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns.

Previously transferred, still eligible in 2020

Courtre Alexander - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) After redshirting during his lone season with the Razorbacks, the 6-foot-5 defensive end transferred to a junior college in his home state. In nine games, he made 20 tackles, including six for a loss and two sacks. *Austin Aune - North Texas The former minor league baseball player spent just one semester at Arkansas before leaving for North Texas. In his second season but eligible to play for the first time, Aune was listed as the co-backup quarterback with fellow redshirt freshman Jason Bean. However, he was more like third string, as he appeared in only two games compared to the seven by Bean. Aune made the most of his limited action, though, completing 4 of 5 passes for 136 yards and one touchdown. With the graduation of Mason Fine, those two are expected to compete for the starting job in 2020. Jarrod Barnes - Central Arkansas (FCS) By the end of the season, Barnes was listed as a second-stringer and was a solid receiver for the Bears. He finished fifth on the team with 24 receptions that totaled 243 yards. That includes a four-yard touchdown grab in the regular-season finale against Incarnate Word. Chevin Calloway - SMU The Mustangs converted Calloway to safety - he played cornerback at Arkansas - and he was listed as a backup on the depth chart. In 11 games, he made 20 tackles, including 1.5 for loss, and notched a pass breakup. His first career interception came near the red zone in the first quarter of a win over Tulsa. According to Pro Football Focus, Calloway struggled while on the field, posting a 47.6 grade over 157 defensive snaps. That was 30th among 32 SMU defensive players who played at least 20 snaps. *Tobias Enlow - Central Arkansas (FCS) Despite being listed as a second-team wide receiver on the Bears’ depth chart, Enlow - a walk-on at Arkansas - did not play much in 2019. He got in late during blowouts, but did not record any statistics. Billy Ferrell - Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (JUCO) An in-state product who chose the Razorbacks over Alabama and others, Ferrell never saw the field during his redshirt season in 2018. The defensive tackle from Fordyce opted to transfer to a junior college, where he was pretty productive in nine games for the Golden Norse. His 33 tackles ranked sixth on the team and included four tackles for loss and one sack. Ferrell also notched three pass breakups. Kyrei Fisher - Oregon State After sitting out at the beginning of the year because he transferred from Arkansas early in the 2018 season, Fisher - who also dealt with a quad injury - appeared in six total games for the Beavers. Most of his action came in the form of 104 special teams snaps, but he did play eight defensive snaps against Utah, making two assisted tackles and posting a 72.8 grade, according to Pro Football Focus. Korey Hernandez - Eastern Michigan Back in the FBS after a one-year stint in JUCO, Hernandez appeared in all 13 games for Eastern Michigan last season. Although listed as the backup free safety most of the year, he did start the regular-season finale against Kent State. Hernandez finished the season with 17 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one pass breakup and one interception. The pick was a big one, as it came late in the third quarter of a 34-31 win over Illinois. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 255 defensive snaps and earned a 61.5 grade. Alexy Jean-Baptiste - FIU Originally expected to have to sit out last season after transferring to FIU from Arkansas, Jean-Baptiste received a waiver early in the year and ended up appearing in the Panthers’ final 10 games. Recruited by the Razorbacks as a safety, he converted to linebacker in Fayetteville and played defensive end at FIU. Despite being listed as a season-teamer on the depth chart, he was quite productive for the Panthers, racking up a team-high 5.5 sacks. He also had 25 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, while earning a solid 71.2 grade on 222 defensive snaps from Pro Football Focus. Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (FCS) The preseason headlines were about Kelley failing to win the starting job in fall camp, but the Lions were returning the Southland Conference’s leading passer in Chason Virgil. Despite those facts, the former Arkansas quarterback still got quite a bit of action. He completed 74.2 percent of his passes for 816 yards, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions, while adding 200 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns on the ground. On the same day Ty Storey and Western Kentucky dominated the Razorbacks, Kelley and Southeastern Louisiana also made a statement in the Natural State. Against nationally ranked UCA in Conway, he came off the bench and completed 20 of 24 passes for a season-high 273 yards and one touchdown, plus ran for another four scores to lead an upset victory. With the graduation of Virgil, Kelley is the Lions’ presumed starter in 2020. Giovanni LaFrance - Nicholls (FCS) In his first season with the Colonels, LaFrance appeared in all 14 games as the backup middle linebacker. He finished the year with 16 tackles - including 2.5 for loss - and also notched one interception and one fumble recovery. Those takeaways came in back-to-back weeks against McNeese State and Southeastern Louisiana. *Tyler Pennington - Illinois State (FCS) A walk-on linebacker for the Razorbacks, Pennington is now listed as a running back on Illinois State’s roster. He appeared in six games as a backup fullback and on special teams last season, with his lone stat being a recovered fumble. Maleek Williams - FIU Like Jean-Baptiste, Williams was expected to sit out last season after transferring to FIU from Arkansas, but received a waiver for immediate eligibility. He appeared in just four games, with most of his action coming on special teams. He did not record any statistics.

Previously transferred, not playing in 2020