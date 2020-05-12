Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Chase Hayden has reportedly found a new home, landing at East Carolina as a graduate transfer, according to Yahoo! Sports’ Pete Thamel.

The former Arkansas running back will be able to play immediately for the Pirates in the American Athletic Conference and have two years of eligibility remaining.

A two-sport standout at St. George’s in Memphis, Hayden earned Mr. Football and Mr. Basketball honors for Tennessee. He was a 5.9 four-star recruit and the No. 169 overall prospect in the Class of 2017.

Turning down the likes of Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma State and other Power Five programs to play for the Razorbacks, he quickly became a contributor as a true freshman. In his first career game, Hayden rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Florida A&M.

That was part of a 326-yard freshman campaign that ended with a fractured leg suffered against Auburn in Week 7. Unfortunately, Hayden was never quite as productive after returning.

Under new head coach Chad Morris in 2018, he rushed for just 251 yards and his yards per carry dipped from 5.3 to 4.4. It dipped again last season, dropping to 3.3 yards per carry as he gained only 39 yards on 12 carries.

With Rakeem Boyd and Devwah Whaley receiving the bulk of the work, Hayden decided to take advantage of the NCAA’s new redshirt rule by appearing in only four games and maintaining the year of eligibility. Because of that, it wasn’t particularly surprising when he announced his intention to transfer on Feb. 12.

Hayden is one of 13 scholarship players who have left the team since the start of the 2019 season, with most transferring to other programs. For a complete list of those players and a look at the Razorbacks’ projected scholarship distribution for the upcoming season, click here.