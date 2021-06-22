Analyzing Muss' Philosophy: How many HS recruits will Arkansas sign in '22?

Not a subscriber? Get a FREE trial through the summer w/code VISITS2021 DETAILS: click here

Eric Musselman has established a reputation in college basketball of being a master at turning over rosters using the transfer portal, but his recruiting strategy has evolved since coming to Arkansas.

Although he's proven he can bring in high school prospects at a high level, Musselman's philosophy in that area is still relatively unknown to fans.

Here's a look at how he's recruited the high school ranks throughout his career as a college coach, first at Nevada and now at Arkansas: