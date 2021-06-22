 Analyzing Eric Musselman's Recruiting Philosophy: How many high school recruits will Arkansas sign in 2022 class?
basketball

Analyzing Muss' Philosophy: How many HS recruits will Arkansas sign in '22?

Jackson Collier
HawgBeat Contributor

Eric Musselman brought in four freshmen last season, including Davonte Davis.
Eric Musselman brought in four freshmen last season, including Davonte Davis. (Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

Eric Musselman has established a reputation in college basketball of being a master at turning over rosters using the transfer portal, but his recruiting strategy has evolved since coming to Arkansas.

Although he's proven he can bring in high school prospects at a high level, Musselman's philosophy in that area is still relatively unknown to fans.

Here's a look at how he's recruited the high school ranks throughout his career as a college coach, first at Nevada and now at Arkansas:

Table Name
Year Freshmen Signed Fr. minutes/game Redshirt?

2015

3

63.5

None

2016

2

23.2

None

2017

1

0

1

2018

3

10.1

2

2019

0

0

n/a

2020

4

81.9*

None

2021

1

TBD

TBD
*Includes KK Robinson's 8.4 minutes per game despite only appearing in 11 games due to injury
