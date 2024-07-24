Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks will host North Carolina A&T for a non-conference matchup Saturday, Dec. 21, at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, according to a report from Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org.

That makes six known non-conference matchups for Calipari and the Hogs entering the former Kentucky head coach's first season with Arkansas.

- Nov. 28 vs. Illinois (Kansas City)

- Dec. 3 at Miami (ACC/SEC Challenge)

- Dec. 10 vs. Michigan (Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden)

- Dec. 17 vs. UCA (North Little Rock)

- Dec. 21 vs. North Carolina A&T

- Dec. 30 vs. Oakland

Arkansas boasts a 3-0 all-time record against North Carolina A&T. The most recent meeting was an 87-59 win for the Razorbacks on Dec. 29, 2010, at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs also faced NC A&T in back-to-back seasons in 1993-94 and 1994-95, with the 93-94 meeting featuring a 25-point victory for Arkansas in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies of North Carolina A&T went 7-25 overall last season and finished 12th in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA). NC A&T made trips to schools such as Pittsburgh, Virginia, UNC Greensboro and others last year.

Head coach Monté Ross was hired by North Carolina A&T on April 10, 2023. He spent the previous three seasons as an assistant at Temple before joining the Aggies.

